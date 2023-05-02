Angry Leftist Allegedly Attacks Congressman Matt Gaetz, Ends Up in Jail

A Florida woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly threw a glass of wine on Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday at an event in his district.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Twitter that Selena Chambers of Tallahassee was arrested on Saturday in Miramar Beach, located in the state’s panhandle.

“The @WCSOFL is confirming reports that our agency responded to an incident at an event in Miramar Beach Saturday involving Representative Matt Gaetz,” the department said Tuesday afternoon.

The department said Chambers was arrested after she “intentionally threw a glass of wine at Representative Gaetz after shouting obscenities at him.”

The @WCSOFL is confirming reports that our agency responded to an incident at an event in Miramar Beach Saturday involving Representative Matt Gaetz. A 41-year-old Tallahassee woman, Selena Chambers, was arrested after it was found she intentionally threw a glass of wine at… pic.twitter.com/ZD9kalzjVM — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 2, 2023

“She was charged with battery on an elected official and issued a $1,000 bond,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chambers was released from jail on Sunday.

Gaetz also addressed the attack on Twitter in a four-minute video that was titled “WHEN LEFTIST WINOS ATTACK.”

In the tweet he commented, “I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action.”

In the video, Gaetz said he was at a community event speaking with members of the public when Chambers accosted him.

BREAKING: Tallahassee Woman Arrested and Charged with Assaulting Congressman Matt Gaetz on Saturday Evening, Gaetz Issues Statement in Response “I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order… pic.twitter.com/lXccJypznU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 2, 2023

“As I was chatting with one gentleman, a lady threw a drink on the both of us,” he said. “She was promptly arrested.”

He also thanked police officers for quickly detaining the suspect.

“I want to thank the great folks at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, who ensured that this did not escalate and that everyone is kept safe,” he added.

Gaetz said he pressed charges because violent behavior is against the American spirit of a healthy debate.

“If we start allowing stuff to be thrown or hurled, if we allow people to be harmed, there is a severe risk of escalation,” he said. “We don’t want to see anyone in harm’s way.”

The congressman also shared a website link to a blog he said belongs to Chambers.

Chambers described herself as an author.

She has a Twitter account, but her tweets are private.

