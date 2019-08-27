Another 'Apparent Failure' Identified at Jail Where Epstein Died: Footage from Outside Cell Reportedly Unusable

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if anything about the Jeffrey Epstein case worked the way it was supposed to.

The supposed suicide of the well-connected sex offender is fading from the daily headlines, but still, every new revelation that comes out seems to shroud the case deeper in mystery.

And a Monday report in The Washington Post is no exception.

Video footage from a camera positioned outside Epstein’s cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center is useless for investigators, the Post reported, citing three sources familiar with the investigation.

Epstein’s Aug. 10 death — which has been officially ruled a suicide — is under investigation by the FBI as well as the inspector general’s office of the Justice Department.

“The footage is considered critical to those inquiries, and the revelation of an unusable recording is yet another of the apparent failures inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the short-staffed Bureau of Prisons facility in downtown Manhattan that held Epstein,” the Post reported.

The wrinkle is just the latest in a series of problems surrounding the Epstein case.

Among them:

A man who had reportedly attempted suicide in late July (though his lawyers disputed that) was taken off suicide watch.

The guards assigned to one of the most notorious prisoners in the country reportedly fell asleep — both of them! — and allegedly falsified prison records to cover it up.

So it’s only natural to assume that video footage from a camera outside Epstein’s cell wouldn’t be usable, right?

It’s uncanny how much bad luck has surrounded this case. In fact, it’s so uncanny that some people find it literally unbelievable.

Some footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell is unusable, report sayshttps://t.co/4AwaJEtLtO — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 27, 2019

Who would have thought!? — Bee🐝 (@infobee) August 27, 2019

Yeah the part that showed a hooded person in black walking in his jail cell. — Lisa Anne (@Lisa_anne66) August 27, 2019

Everyone should be up and arms over this. What this means is they are protecting the pedophiles and child traffickers! If they had footage of his alleged “suicide”, you bet your bottom dollar they’d be broadcasting it!!! — mcfrick (@robinmcfrick) August 27, 2019

This whole story stinks and everyone knows it! They must think the public are fools. — Mike Allard (@northlight1953) August 27, 2019

Of course, from the time news of Epstein’s mysterious death became public, the operative word from the authorities and the mainstream media has been to stamp out conspiracy theories.

And there could well be nothing more to Epstein’s death than utter desperation.

When a man who was used to a life of almost unbelievable luxury is faced with the possibility of not only being finally held accountable for vile crimes but also spending the rest of his existence behind bars, the idea of suicide is far from unthinkable.

But it would be a lot easier for a cynical public to accept if anything about the case had worked the way it should.

