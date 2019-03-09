SECTIONS
2020 Democrats flock to trendy SXSW festival in Texas

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 10:21pm
March 8, 2019
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Here’s an unlikely can’t-miss stop for the 2020 Democratic field: Texas.

Starting Saturday, the state will host a slate of Democratic presidential contenders at the trendy and techie South by Southwest Festival in Austin. Texas is an early primary state, but the real draw of SXSW for Democrats is face time with the party’s ascendant young and liberal wing.

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke is expected to attend the premiere of a documentary film chronicling his longshot U.S. Senate campaign that ended in a narrow loss. O’Rourke hasn’t announced if he’s running for president.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are first up at SXSW on Saturday. Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will speak Sunday.

