Parler Share
News
Eight Croatian nationals, who were charged, again, with child trafficking in Zambia, stand outside the magistrates court in Ndola on Jan. 10.
Eight Croatian nationals, who were charged, again, with child trafficking in Zambia, stand outside the magistrates court in Ndola on Jan. 10. (Salim Dawood / AP)

8 Europeans Rearrested in Africa on Child Trafficking Charges Hours After Being Set Free

 By The Associated Press  February 8, 2023 at 7:15am
Parler Share

Eight Croatians rearrested in Zambia will face new charges of child trafficking and are expected to appear in court on Thursday, a Zambian official announced.

Earlier this week a court dropped child trafficking charges against the four couples and ordered them to leave the country within 48 hours. But when they tried to fly out of Zambia, they were rearrested.

The eight were “detained pending prosecution on reconstituted charges but still related to attempted child trafficking,” Zambian immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka said in a statement.

They are likely to appear in court again on Thursday, Nshinka said.

They are charged with trafficking four children from Congo, aged between one and three years, said the statement.

Trending:
Republican Shouts 3 Words at the Top of His Lungs After Biden Mentions Fentanyl Deaths

On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on Dec. 7, 2022 the four couples acted together to traffic the children. The Croatians said they adopted the children through a lawyer.

The eight include Zoran Subosic, a guitarist in a well-known band Hladno Pivo, or Cold Beer, and Immovic Subosic, an administrator, according to Croatian media. Others include Damir Magic, an electrical technician; Nadic Magic, a technician; Ladislav Persic, a medical doctor; Aleksandra Persic, a hair salon attendant; Noah Kraljevic, a program director; and Ivona Kraljevic, a dog handler.

No statement has been made about who is taking care of the young children who were to be adopted.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




8 Europeans Rearrested in Africa on Child Trafficking Charges Hours After Being Set Free
China Issues Indignant Response to Biden's State of the Union: 'It Is Not the Practice of a Responsible Country'
Look: US Navy Releases Close-Up Photos of Recovered Chinese Balloon
Key Cabinet Secretary Ditching Biden Administration for Professional Sports: Report
Police Credit 'the Grace of God' After Mass Shooting Suspect Is Killed Following Lengthy Chase
See more...

Conversation