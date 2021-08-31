Path 27
News
Afghan refugees are seen at an Italian Red Cross camp in Avezzano, Italy, on Tuesday.
Afghan refugees are seen at an Italian Red Cross camp in Avezzano, Italy, on Tuesday. (Andrew Medichini / AP)

Afghan Translator Who Fled His Country Fears for the Family He Was Forced to Leave Behind

 By The Associated Press  August 31, 2021 at 12:09pm
Path 27

A 39-year-old man who served as a translator for the Italian military and embassy in Afghanistan says he is relieved to be safe in Italy but worries about his wife and four young children back in Kabul.

He said before he left the Afghan capital, he saw Taliban fighters marking an X on the homes of people like him who had worked with Western forces during their 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“They would come back the next day and either bring him to jail or kill him,’’ the refugee told The Associated Press.

He asked to have his identity and image withheld for the safety of him and his family.

He is one of 4,890 Afghan citizens brought to Italy after the Taliban claimed control of Kabul and Western nations launched an extraordinary airlift on Aug. 15 to evacuate citizens and local allies before the last U.S. troops pulled out by Tuesday’s deadline.

Trending:
Considering What Biden's State Department Just Handed Out, Will Terrorists Be Able to Simply Walk Onto Outbound US Planes?

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio says Italy is housing the most evacuated Afghans of any European Union nation.

The man who worked as a translator for Italy was observing a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine at a tent camp set up within 48 hours in the Apennine mountains of central Abruzzo as a way station for more than 1,300 new arrivals.

They also will get vaccinated at the camp and from there transfer to other locations to pursue formal requests for refugee status.

The camp, run jointly by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency and the Red Cross, is to close on Friday.

Was the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan inevitable?

On Tuesday, The Associated Press saw some boys there playing soccer and girls playing with dolls.

The one-time military and embassy translator cannot help thinking of his three daughters, ages 10, 7 and 3, his 2-year-old son and how his wife is getting by without him.

There was no hope of getting them out in the chaos last week in Kabul, he said.

“I am sad and worried for that. I am the head of the family and the only person in the family that worked,’’ he said.

“They don’t have a place to hide. We lived in the center of Kabul. This is dangerous for them. I arrived seven days ago, and I haven’t heard how they are, and where they are.”

Related:
US Army Spec Ops Soldier Goes Behind Enemy Lines to Rescue Americans and Afghan Allies

He posted a video on someone else’s Facebook page and hopes his family sees it by chance.

“I hope they see I am doing well, that I am in Italy,’’ he said. “I asked if they were OK, and hopefully they will also respond.”

He is certain he could not have stayed in Afghanistan.

“For me, there was no hope … the risk was 100% because I worked with the Italian military. This is something they don’t want,” he said.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Afghan Translator Who Fled His Country Fears for the Family He Was Forced to Leave Behind
Woman Forced to Surrender Exotic Pet She Had Living in Her New York City Apartment: Be Glad You Were Not Her Neighbor
Biden's Education Department Announces Investigation, Accusing States That Ban Mask-Wearing in Schools of Discrimination
Blackout New Orleans: Ida Savages City, Sends Major Transmission Tower to Bottom of the Mississippi River
The Latest: Dad-to-Be Among Victims of Biden's Worst Decision in Nearly 50 Years of Politics
See more...

Conversation