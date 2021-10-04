Share
News
A photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense shows a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet is seen flying in an undisclosed location.
A photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense shows a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet is seen flying in an undisclosed location. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense / AP)

China Flies 56 Fighter Planes Toward Taiwan, Leading to Concerns About a Potential War

 By The Associated Press  October 4, 2021 at 6:11am
Share

China flew 56 fighter planes toward Taiwan on Monday in the largest show of force on record, continuing the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island.

The first sortie of 52 planes included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.

Later, four more Chinese J-16s flew toward the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone — a buffer outside a country’s airspace.

The Taiwanese air force scrambled its fighter planes and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defense system, the ministry said.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Trending:
One Thousand Roses Delivered to Nancy Pelosi's Office in Campaign to Move Her Heart on Abortion

It refuses to recognize the island’s government and has increasingly sought to isolate the independence-leaning administration of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Experts have called the flights and other military maneuvers by Beijing gray zone warfare, or any type of military action short of direct combat.

Many say they do not believe the display of force and aggressive rhetoric, much of which is repetitive, will lead to war.

“We are very concerned that China is going to launch a war against Taiwan at some point, even though the threat may not be imminent at this point,” Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp. broadcast on Monday.

Will China start a war with Taiwan?

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.

Taiwan announced on Sept. 23 that it had applied join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a week after China submitted its own application to join the trade pact.

Starting last Friday, on China’s National Day, the People’s Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes into the area, and 39 aircraft were sent on Saturday, previously the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020.

China sent an additional 16 planes on Sunday.

The latest maneuvers by the Chinese air force bring the total to 814 flights.

Related:
Foreign Spectators Banned from Observing at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The number of sorties into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone had prompted a statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price over the weekend, who warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded Monday, saying that the U.S. selling weapons to Taiwan, as well as ships navigating the Taiwan Strait, were “provocative action that harmed U.S-China relations.”

“China will take all necessary countermeasures and resolutely crush any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement Monday night.

The latest flights have come in separate groups with daytime and nighttime incursions.

The nighttime flights are of note, analysts say, because they’re more challenging due to reduced visibility.

“They have the kind of confidence to operate at night,” said Chen-Yi Tu, a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Son of Man Detained in Iran Demands Ailing Father's Immediate Release
Afghan Music Students Flown to Safety in One of the Largest Airlifts Since the Taliban's Takeover
Pope Francis Joins Others in Calling on Missouri's Governor to Grant Clemency to Death Row Inmate
China Flies 56 Fighter Planes Toward Taiwan, Leading to Concerns About a Potential War
Biden Admin Increases Pressure on Airlines to Force Employees to Get COVID Vaccine
See more...

Conversation