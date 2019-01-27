DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 64 to cruise to his first overseas victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The American golfer, who was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, started the final round with a one-stroke lead and held his nerve to extend his winning margin with an eagle and seven birdies to finish on 24-under 264.

England’s Matt Wallace was second after shooting a 4-under 68 for a total of 271.

Overnight runner-up Li Haotong, who was looking to claim back-to-back victories at the Emirates Golf Club, shot a final-round 71 to finish on 272 in joint third place.

Englishmen Ian Poulter (64) and Paul Waring (64) joined him along with Spain’s Sergio Garcia (66) and Alvaro Quiros (68).

