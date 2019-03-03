SECTIONS
Elon Musk says next vehicle to be unveiled later this month

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 4:17pm
Modified March 3, 2019 at 4:40pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the company’s next vehicle will be unveiled March 14.

The Model Y is an SUV and is expected to share many of the same underpinnings as its lower-cost sedan, the Model 3. That shared technology should help expedite production. It also will be about 10 percent bigger than a Model 3, so cost about 10 percent more, Musk said in a series of tweets. Prices for a Model 3 start around $35,000.

Exact specifications on the newest vehicle will be released at the unveiling.

Tesla has an avid fan base for its cars but it has struggled with production issues for years. Musk insists the company has learned its lesson and that by using some overlapping technology it can get the product to market faster. Musk recently told investors that the Model Y will share about 75 percent of the same components as the Model 3.

The company has been trying to move beyond its niche as a maker of luxury cars with a wider array of new products.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

