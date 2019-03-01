SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Enticing Bryce: Phillies agreed to award bonuses for Harper

FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) reacts to his winning hit during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, in Washington. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 9:58am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 10:07am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — It turns out $330 million may not be all the Philadelphia Phillies pay Bryce Harper. To entice him, the team agreed to bonus provisions in the 13-year contract.

According to contract details obtained by The Associated Press, Harper would earn an extra $50,000 each time he is an All-Star, wins a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger or is selected League Championship Series MVP. A World Series MVP trophy would be worth an additional $100,000.

He would get $500,000 if he is league MVP, $50,000 for finishing second in the voting and $25,000 for third.

Harper has been an All-Star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015, the same year he earned his only Silver Slugger.

In addition, he gets a hotel suite on road trips and the right to purchase a suite for games at Citizens Bank Park.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

Harper and the Phillies agreed to the contract Thursday, pending a successful physical. The deal is the highest in baseball history, topping the $325 million, 13-year contract agreed by outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and the Miami Marlins before the 2015 season. Stanton was traded to the New York Yankees before the 2018 season.

Harper’s bonus structure is similar to the provisions in the contract of Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta, who agreed to a $75 million, three-year deal last March. Harper and Arrieta and Harper use the same agent, Scott Boras.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus in equal installments this June 1 and Nov. 1, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred, and he gets a full no-trade provision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Las Vegas considers leaving Nevada utility monopoly
House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info
Former Yazidi captives of Islamic State arrive in Iraq
The Latest: Inslee: Climate change ‘most daunting’ challenge
Aretha Franklin complained about missing money before death
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×