Share
News
Locomotives are stacked up with freight cars in the Union Pacific Railroad's Bailey Yard, April 21, 2016, in North Platte, Nebraska.
Locomotives are stacked up with freight cars in the Union Pacific Railroad's Bailey Yard, April 21, 2016, in North Platte, Nebraska. (David Zalubowski - File / AP)

Federal Railroad Inspectors Make Alarming Find

 By The Associated Press  September 10, 2023 at 11:50am
Share

Federal inspectors said they found an alarming number of defects in the locomotives and railcars Union Pacific was using at the world’s largest railyard in western Nebraska this summer, and the railroad was reluctant to fix the problems.

Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose wrote a letter to UP’s top three executives Friday expressing his concern that the defects represent a “significant risk to rail safety ” on the Union Pacific railroad.

Bose said the 19.93 percent defect rate on rail cars and the 72.69 percent rate for locomotives that inspectors found in July and August are both twice the national average.

But the letter didn’t detail what kind of defects inspectors found in the Bailey Yard in North Platte, and there are a myriad of federal rules.

“The compliance of the rolling stock (freight cars and locomotives) on the UP network is poor, and UP was unwilling or unable to take steps to improve the condition of their equipment,” Bose said in his letter.

Trending:
Biden Accused of 'Mosaic' Plagiarism After Editor Noticed Oddly Familiar Phrases In Paper

Bose questioned whether the recent layoffs of 94 locomotive craft employees and 44 carmen across the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad that is one of the nation’s largest left UP without enough people to complete the necessary repairs.

Kristen South, a spokeswoman for Union Pacific, said Sunday that the layoffs weren’t a problem, and the railroad remains committed to safety.

“Union Pacific will never compromise on the safety of our employees. Safety is always our first priority, and we are reviewing and will address the concerns raised by the FRA,” South said.

Railroad safety has been a key concern nationwide this year ever since another railroad, Norfolk Southern, had a train derail and catch fire in eastern Ohio in February.

Have you ever taken a train?

That East Palestine derailment prompted regulators and members of Congress to call for reforms, but few significant changes have been made since then.

South said the railroad has appropriate staffing levels with enough capacity to have “a buffer to allow for the natural ebb and flow nature of our business.”

Those layoffs that UP announced late last month came after the FRA wrapped up its inspection, and they represent a tiny fraction of the railroad’s workforce that numbers more than 30,000.

Union Pacific’s new CEO Jim Vena just took over the top spot at the railroad last month. Union Pacific has a network of 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Puppy Overdoses After Getting Into Owner's Fentanyl Stash, Police Officers Know Exactly What to Do
Federal Railroad Inspectors Make Alarming Find
Foreign Student Arrested, Accused of Espionage and Intelligence Operations Against Country
One Year After Giving Murderous Saudi Prince a Fist-Bump, Biden Outdoes Himself
Rescue Operation Begins for American Stuck 3,000 Feet Underground
See more...

Conversation