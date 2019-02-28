SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Feds seek multiyear sentences in college basketball case

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Christian Dawkins arrives at federal court in New York. At center, in an Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, former amateur basketball league director Merl Code leaves federal court in New York. At right, in an Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, former Adidas executive James Gatto arrives at federal court in New York. Federal prosecutors have recommended multiyear prison sentences for three men convicted of fraud for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier basketball recruits to influence where the players went to school. Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York recommended a sentence of 46 to 57 months for Gatto and 30 to 37 months in prison for Code and Dawkins. They are scheduled to be sentenced next week. (AP Photo/File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 12:49pm
Modified February 28, 2019 at 2:13pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have recommended multiyear prison sentences for three men convicted of fraud for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier basketball recruits to influence where the players went to school.

Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York recommended a sentence of 46 to 57 months for Gatto and 30 to 37 months in prison for Code and Dawkins. They are scheduled to be sentenced next week.

The schools submitted victim impact statements seeking restitutions from those convicted. Kansas asked for more than $1.1 million from Gatto and his co-conspirators.

Kansas says it has “suffered considerable financial harm,” citing losses of scholarships and financial aid to athletes and legal expenses tied to the government and NCAA investigations.

TRENDING: Cohen Admits To Speaking with Democratic Party Before Testifying Against Trump

“The damage done by Mr. Gatto’s and his co-conspirators’ greed cannot be overstated,” university counsel William Sullivan wrote.

Louisville is seeking about $32,000 in connection with Brian Bowen Jr., who was supposed to play for the Cardinals but was suspended by the school amid the corruption scandal. He also, unsuccessfully, tried to play for South Carolina

“It impacted every employee who worked with young Brian Bowen during the summer and fall of 2017,” the school said.

Amy Elizabeth Shoemaker, deputy counsel for Louisville, described Bowen as an 18-year-old who “by all appearances had no idea that a handful of deceitful individuals were conspiring with his father to buy and sell his choice of school.”

North Carolina State is seeking $258,585, the value of the one year of tuition for Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season at the school before being an NBA lotter pick in 2017, plus attorney’s fees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Venezuela’s Guaido plans to go home despite safety concerns
Migrant mom sues over toddler’s death after detention
Gap to create 2 independently publicly traded companies
Winter storms wash away California drought, enlarge snowpack
US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden’s son
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×