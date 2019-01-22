France: Ex-champ swimmer admits ‘shame’ at child rape trial

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — A court in southwest France has heard how a French former swimming champion who went on to manage one of France’s most successful ice hockey teams wormed his way into the trust of admiring families to sexually abuse their children.

Vincent Leroyer spoke Tuesday of his “very sincere and very deep shame for the acts I imposed” on the victims, aged six to 14 at the time.

Leroyer, who was on the second day of his trial in the southwest city of Bordeaux, acknowledges nearly all of the accusations leveled against him by five men in their thirties or forties who have struggled with addiction and other difficulties since they suffered a catalogue of sexual abuse at his hands as children and adolescents.

Leroyer faces up to 20 years imprisonment.

