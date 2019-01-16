Goldman 4Q profit, revenue top Wall Street expectations

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group says fourth-quarter net income totaled $2.54 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company said Wednesday it had earnings of $6.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.88 per share.

The New York investment bank posted revenue of $8.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.08 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.59 billion.

Goldman shares have climbed nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 4 percent. The stock has declined 30 percent in the last 12 months.

