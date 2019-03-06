Guards block 18 French prisons after inmate knife attack

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — Guards blocked entrances at as many as 18 French prisons after two colleagues were stabbed by a radicalized inmate.

In a statement, the main CGT union said attacks against guards are becoming more common and intolerable, and that the penal population was becoming “increasingly vindictive, aggressive and violent.”

Early Wednesday, a total of 18 prisons had been blocked. That had reduced to 10 by mid-morning.

The protest comes a day the guards were stabbed with a ceramic knife by a prisoner, whose wife was visiting. He locked himself in the room afterwards but no hostages were taken.

The inmate and his wife were subdued in a police raid. The Le Monde newspaper reported that the wife died of her wounds.

French officials described the stabbing as a “terrorist attack.”

