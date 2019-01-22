SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Italy senator apologizes for tweet citing anti-Semitic text

In this photo taken on Nov. 6, 2018, Senator Elio Lannutti attends a Senate session in Rome. A senator with Italy's governing 5-Star Movement has apologized for a tweet citing a century-old anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, which he later deleted. Elio Lannutti has come under fire after posting an article on Twitter that cited the fabricated, anti-Semitic "Protocols of Zion," which asserted a Jewish plan for global domination, to attack the international banking system. Lannutti later said on Facebook that he didn't intend to offend anyone. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)

By AP Reports
at 11:42am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MILAN (AP) — A senator with Italy’s governing 5-Star Movement has apologized for a tweet citing a century-old anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, which he later deleted.

Elio Lannutti came under fire after posting an article on Twitter that cited the fabricated, anti-Semitic “Protocols of Zion,” which asserted a Jewish plan for global domination, to attack the international banking system. A member of the opposition Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, called the words “the lowest point in this mix of hatred, negation-ism and racism that reappears more and more often.”

Lannutti said Tuesday on Facebook that he did not intend to offend anyone, “much less the Jewish community.” He said sharing a link didn’t mean endorsing the contents, adding, “I would like to stress that I am not, and will never be, an anti-Semite.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.