Manhunt on after 3 attack money transporter in Germany

Police investigates a money transporter that was robbed with arms in the morning of Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the airport in Cologne, Germany. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 3:44am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 3:55am
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are searching for three suspects who attacked a money transport truck at Cologne-Bonn airport and shot a guard.

Cologne police spokesman Carsten Rust said Wednesday it is not yet clear if the suspects managed to rob any money from the transporter, which is still at the airport in western Germany.

The suspects fled afterward in a black car, which they later set on fire on the southern outskirts of Cologne.

Rust said the three suspects were still at large and a manhunt was underway to catch them.

The guard was taken to a hospital. It was not immediately known how serious his injuries were.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

