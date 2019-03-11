SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher, but Boeing sinks Dow

The Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the opening bell, Monday, March 11, 2019. Boeing shares were predicted to fall at the open on Wall Street after the crash Sunday of a 737 Max 8 plane in Ethiopia that killed all 157 people aboard. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 6:56am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 7:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, although a sharp drop in Boeing is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower.

Boeing fell 12 percent after the second deadly crash in six months involving one of its new 737 Max planes.

Otherwise, stocks were off to upbeat start Monday following the worst week since January for the S&P 500. Stocks were helped by a U.S. government report showing retail sales rose slightly in January.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

Technology and bank stocks led the market gainers. Facebook rose 2.3 percent and Morgan Stanley rose 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 13.4 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,756.

The Dow lost 164 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,2872. The Nasdaq rose 55 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,463.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher, but Boeing sinks Dow
Dutch firebrand Wilders: Man with knives detained at event
Tesla walks back its plan to close most showrooms
Barrick Gold drops takeover bid for Newmont Mining
The Latest: Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×