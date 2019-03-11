Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher, but Boeing sinks Dow

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, although a sharp drop in Boeing is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower.

Boeing fell 12 percent after the second deadly crash in six months involving one of its new 737 Max planes.

Otherwise, stocks were off to upbeat start Monday following the worst week since January for the S&P 500. Stocks were helped by a U.S. government report showing retail sales rose slightly in January.

Technology and bank stocks led the market gainers. Facebook rose 2.3 percent and Morgan Stanley rose 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 13.4 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,756.

The Dow lost 164 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,2872. The Nasdaq rose 55 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,463.

