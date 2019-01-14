The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Officials: Gunman who took 2 women hostage at UPS facility is dead; was shot by police as he left building with victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.