Police responding to report of an armed man at NY hospital

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating a report of an armed man at a hospital north of Manhattan.

A woman who answered the phone in the admissions office at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday confirmed the hospital was on lockdown.

Police told NBC 4 New York they were investigating a report of a man with a gun. Westchester County police say no victims or gunman have been found and police were checking security footage.

The hospital tweeted that they were continuing to gather details and urged people not to come to the hospital unless it was an emergency. It wasn’t clear what caused the initial report.

Dozens of police and emergency vehicles, including SWAT teams, were seen outside the hospital in Westchester County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.