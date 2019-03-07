Scientists begin exploring Indian Ocean depths in Seychelles

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALPHONSE ATOLL, Seychelles (AP) — An unprecedented mission to explore the Indian Ocean and document changes taking place beneath the waves began its research on Thursday, in Seychelles waters.

The British-led Nekton Mission arrived off the tiny atoll of Alphonse in the early morning hours, after looming bad weather forced a change of plan.

The expedition will delve into one of the last major unexplored frontiers on the planet, a vast body of water that’s already feeling the effects of global warming. Understanding the Indian Ocean’s ecosystem is important not just for the species that live in it, but also for an estimated 2.5 billion people living in the region, including East Africa, the Arabian peninsula, the Indian sub-continent and Southeast Asia.

Alphonse is 232 nautical miles south-west of Seychelles’ capital Victoria.

