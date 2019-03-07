SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Scientists begin exploring Indian Ocean depths in Seychelles

Technicians conduct maintenance on the Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) as the British-based Nekton Mission sails to a dive site in the Seychelles on Wednesday March 6, 2019. The science expedition will explore the Indian Ocean, during which researchers hope to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 5:03am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 5:13am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALPHONSE ATOLL, Seychelles (AP) — An unprecedented mission to explore the Indian Ocean and document changes taking place beneath the waves began its research on Thursday, in Seychelles waters.

The British-led Nekton Mission arrived off the tiny atoll of Alphonse in the early morning hours, after looming bad weather forced a change of plan.

The expedition will delve into one of the last major unexplored frontiers on the planet, a vast body of water that’s already feeling the effects of global warming. Understanding the Indian Ocean’s ecosystem is important not just for the species that live in it, but also for an estimated 2.5 billion people living in the region, including East Africa, the Arabian peninsula, the Indian sub-continent and Southeast Asia.

Alphonse is 232 nautical miles south-west of Seychelles’ capital Victoria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







More suspected IS members leave extremists’ holdout in Syria
Scientists begin exploring Indian Ocean depths in Seychelles
Town calls for hefty fine, jail time for barking dog owners
German minister: Envoys helped prevent Guaido arrest
Human Rights Campaign to honor Christina Aguilera
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×