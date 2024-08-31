Share
News

US Neighborhood in Flames After Plane Crashes Into Row of Townhouses

 By The Associated Press  August 31, 2024 at 12:51pm
Share

A small plane crashed into a collection of townhouses Saturday morning in a neighborhood east of Portland, causing a massive fire.

Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis said at least two people were aboard the aircraft and one person inside the townhomes was unaccounted for, KPTV-TV in Portland reported. No deaths have been confirmed.

Photos and videos published by the news station show at least one of the townhouses engulfed in flames and a thick plume of black smoke in the air.

A video shows smoke rising from the crash site.

Trending:
State Politician Flips to GOP, Condemns Democratic Party

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a twin-engine Cessna 421C, which it says went down around 10:30 a.m. near Troutdale Airport, about a 30-minute drive east of Portland.

As the plane went down, it knocked over a pole and power lines, causing a separate but brief fire in a nearby field, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The plane was split into multiple parts as it crashed in the residential area in the city of Fairview.

Troutdale Airport is described on the Port of Portland’s website as a “flight training and recreational airport.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




US Neighborhood in Flames After Plane Crashes Into Row of Townhouses
Rapper Dies After Collapsing on Stage in Connecticut
Seven Dead, 37 Injured in Horrific Mississippi Bus Crash
'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
Security Officers Walk Off the Job at Georgia Prison - 'Significant' Crisis Underway
See more...

Conversation