Some in House GOP broke with party on Omar resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn’t just Democrats who had difficulty remaining unified after one of their most liberal members was accused of anti-Semitism for suggesting that House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.

Almost two dozen Republicans stirred up a mini-tempest within their party for opposing the Democratic resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry in a Thursday vote.

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, broke with other top party leaders. She called the resolution — crafted after Rep. Ilhan Omar’s controversial comments — “a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin, one of the few Jewish Republicans in the House, said the resolution should have condemned Omar directly.

