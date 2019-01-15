Tepid outlook overshadows strong Delta profit in 4Q

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines’ surging profit is being overshadowed by tepid expectations for the current quarter.

The Atlanta carrier on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.02 billion, or $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.30 per share, or 3 cents better than was expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

The airline posted revenue of $10.74 billion in the period, just shy of expectations.

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $7 per share, but its per-share profit expectations of 70 to 90 cents per share for the current quarter were a little weaker than Wall Street had expected.

