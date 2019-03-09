SECTIONS
2 Tornadoes Touch Down as Tornado Watches Are in Effect Across 4 Southern States

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 1:40pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 3:30pm
The latest on severe weather in the southern United States (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say two small tornadoes touched down briefly in central Arkansas, downing power lines and destroying several buildings.

No injuries were reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Goudsward in Little Rock says an apparent tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Carlisle, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Little Rock and the second was near the unincorporated community of Slovak, about 13 miles southeast of Carlisle.

Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman says he had no immediate information of anyone hurt. But he says several power lines are down, at least one home was damaged and several buildings were destroyed. Goudsward said teams would be sent to assess the damage and determine the strength of the tornadoes.

Tornado watches are in effect for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The weather service says those states face an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

The storm comes just a week after a Southern tornado outbreak killed 23 people, all of them in a large Alabama twister.

___

1:03 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas and says those states face an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

The watches come just a week after powerful twisters swept through Alabama and killed 23 people.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

The watches issued Saturday for Tennessee and Mississippi were in effect until 6 p.m. EST; for Arkansas and Louisiana, 4 p.m. EST.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center also warned of damaging winds and large hail and said via Twitter that cities at risk include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Southaven, Mississippi; and Louisville, Kentucky.

Forecasters said many of the affected areas were also at risk for flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

