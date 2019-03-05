SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Pakistan arrests key suspects in Kashmir attack

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jama'at-e-Islami, in Srinagar, India, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. India has banned Jama'at-e-Islami, a political-religious group in Kashmir, in a sweeping and ongoing crackdown against activists seeking the end of Indian rule in the disputed region amid the most serious confrontation between India and Pakistan in two decades. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 5:23am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 5:52am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on the latest escalation between Pakistan and India (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry says authorities have arrested dozens of suspects, including the brother of the leader of the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad group that India has blamed for the Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian Kashmir that killed 40 troops.

That bombing last month triggered a dangerous escalation that last week pushed Pakistan and India close to an all-out war over Kashmir.

In Tuesday’s statement, the ministry says 44 suspects were arrested, including prominent members of the outlawed militant group. Among those arrested was Mufti Abdul Rauf, the brother of the group’s leader, Masood Azhar.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

The ministry says the brother was among suspects listed in a file on the February bombing that India gave to Pakistan over the weekend. Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both in its entirety.

___

1:45 p.m.

Pakistan’s navy says it spotted and warned an Indian submarine approaching its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea not to attempt an incursion.

The navy said in a statement Tuesday that the Indian submarine wasn’t targeted, “keeping in view Pakistan’s policy of peace” under which Islamabad wants to de-escalate tensions with New Delhi.

A navy official says the warning was “communicated” to the submarine during Monday’s encounter. The submarine then moved away. He didn’t elaborate and spoke on condition of anonymity to talk to reporters.

Tension escalated after India last week launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, claiming it targeted militants behind a Feb. 14 bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated by downing two Indian fighter jets and capturing a pilot who was later handed back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Papa John’s, Schnatter reach settlement agreement
The Latest: Wife says French husband in IS died of wounds
As 2020 nears, pressure grows to replace voting machines
The Latest: Pakistan arrests key suspects in Kashmir attack
Killings of teens spark UK debate over rising knife crime
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×