Trump claims 100% of IS land liberated in Syria

President Donald Trump speaks to service members at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska., during a refueling stop as he returns from Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 1:41pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asserting that the Islamic State group has now lost 100 percent of the territory it once controlled in Syria.

His statement Thursday does not comport with accounts from people in Syria who say hundreds of IS fighters are besieged in a small sliver of land along the Euphrates River and that many have refused to surrender.

Trump made his comments to troops in Alaska during a refueling stop on his way home from meeting in Vietnam with North Korean’s leader.

Trump has said previously that IS was about to lose the last bits of land it holds in Syria, but the final stage of fighting has been extended amid efforts to clear civilians from the scene. Pentagon officials caution that much remains to be done to ensure IS does not regroup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

