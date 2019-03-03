SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

UN says heavy rains, floods kill 20 in southern Afghanistan

A boy walks inside what is left of a home that was damaged by heavy rains in Kandahar province, south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March, 3, 2019. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said at least 20 people have died as heavy rains and flooding over the past few days swept away their homes and cars in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province. The U.N. humanitarian agency said on Saturday night that at least 10 people, including children, remain missing. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 7:21am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian agency says at least 20 people died as heavy rains and flooding over the past few days swept away their homes and cars in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Saturday night that at least 10 people, including children, remain missing. OCHA’s statement says up to 2,000 homes are believed to have been damaged.

The local governor’s office says the flooding was the worst in Kandahar in at least seven years and that heavy snowfall continues, hampering rescue efforts.

Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan this winter has cut off many areas and raised fears of severe flood in the spring. So far this year, nearly 50 people died in floods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







UN says heavy rains, floods kill 20 in southern Afghanistan
Fierce fighting as US-backed Syrian forces advance on IS
The Latest: Police believe driver in deadly crash impaired
Trump likes ‘actings,’ experts say permanent staff is better
Trump adviser says no deal doesn’t mean summit was a failure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×