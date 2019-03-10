SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Wickens feted before IndyCar’s season-opening race

Robert Wickens, left, leaves the pit area at the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla., Friday, March 8, 2019. Wickens returned to a race track for the first time since he suffered a major spinal cord injury in a crash six months ago. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 7:01am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 7:07am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The IndyCar field surprised Robert Wickens with an early 30th birthday celebration before Sunday’s race at St. Petersburg.

Wickens is at a track for the first time since he suffered a spinal cord injury in an August race. He turns 30 on Wednesday.

Wickens was surprised before the morning warmup when all 24 drivers in Sunday’s race greeted him in the paddock and sang “Happy Birthday to You” as he was surrounded by gold balloons.

Wickens made his IndyCar debut in last year’s race at St. Pete, won the pole and led all but the final two laps. He was spun before the finish and denied the victory. He missed the final three races of the season after his accident at Pocono but still won rookie of the year honors.

Wickens has insisted he will walk and race cars again, and his immediate goal is dancing at his September wedding. He participated at St. Pete in the driver autograph session and had an appearance at a fan event, but he used social media to ask well-wishers to stop patting him on the back because of nerve sensitivity.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

“The support from the fans and the IndyCar community is incredible, however I would like to take the time to just mention that I still have nerve pain from the incisions, and would really appreciate it if people could stop patting me on the back and just simply wave hello!” he wrote. “I love chatting and meeting you all, but my back is very tender. A wave is much appreciated.”

___

More AP IndyCar coverage: https://apnews.com/IndyCar

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bolton: Trump would be ‘pretty disappointed’ at Kim test
Wickens feted before IndyCar’s season-opening race
Turkey criticized over treatment of foreign journalists
Abbas picks ally for new Palestinian premier
UK studying how to get children of IS followers out of Syria
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×