The site of George Floyd’s death has become a memorial to him and the entire Black Lives Matter movement, with a garden, statues, murals and heaps of flowers dedicated to his memory.

Hesitant about potentially causing more tension by sending police in, Minneapolis city leaders have created an environment where violence and drugs increasingly rule the area around the monument once night settles in.

According to The New York Times, the area near the memorial becomes a battleground when the sun goes down.

Although people pay their respects during the day, at night the grieving turns into shootings and drug overdoses.

Victims of the violence include a pregnant woman fatally shot July 5, and a 17-year-old boy who was gunned down last Thursday and later died, according to KSTP-TV.

The violence is unsettling to residents, who are unsure about how local law enforcement will respond to calls in such a sensitive area.

“But when the other crowd comes at night, I can’t call the police, and that scares the hell out of me,” Bianca Dawkins told the Times.

The 28-year-old woman is raising two children in the neighborhood.

“We have kids in this home, so I do want police to protect families,” she said. “It’s a hard balance. I’m happy this incident brought change, but I want to feel safe.”

Even Andrea Jenkins, a Minneapolis City Council member who supports defunding the police, acknowledges the area has become a major problem.

“What people aren’t recognizing is that people who live there are having a very, very challenging time from the unlawfulness that is occurring after the sun goes down,” Jenkins told the Times. “There are constant gunshots every night. Emergency vehicles can’t get in. Disabled people are not able to access their medications, their appointments, their food deliveries, et cetera.”

The absence of police in several other areas across the United States isn’t going unnoticed by residents.

Sparked by the death of Floyd in police custody on May 25, social justice protests have broken out in liberal havens and heartland cities alike. Although many are peaceful and result in better understanding, some turn violent and remain that way.

For more than 60 days, violent agitators have attempted arson and assault in Portland, Oregon. City leaders there have all but abandoned the defense of federal property, forcing federal law enforcement to keep the nightly mob at bay by itself.

The result of the destructive nightly protests on the city is clear once dawn breaks.

This is what rioters do to the Portland federal courthouse every single night. #antifa Photos: DOJ pic.twitter.com/7F8q4hz6Hh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

In Seattle, some city dwellers live in fear of being burned out of their homes by the mob.

This is how far the radical left has pushed America: People now are at risk of being burned alive because of an ongoing social justice backlash to Floyd’s death.

The violence that plagues these protests and memorials isn’t a tribute to Floyd, but a blatant disrespect of his memory.

