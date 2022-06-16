Authorities Find 47 Cats in Car at a Minnesota Rest Stop on 'Sweltering' Hot Day

On Tuesday, officers in Harris, Minnesota, came across an unusual sight when they approached a car parked at a rest stop. The car was quite literally filled with cats — 47 of them.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol deputies contacted the Animal Humane Society (AHS) for help. According to KARE, it was in the 90s that day, and the state of the car was pretty bad.







As it turned out, the owner of the cats was currently homeless and was forced to live out of his car, bringing his cats with him.

While there were currently 47 cats aged 1 to 12 in the vehicle, there had been 61 just a short while before — the owner had been approached by another rescue and handed over 14 of the cats.







According to Kitty Krusaders, the group that took in the first batch of cats on May 31, the man didn’t want to give up all his cats, though it was clear he was unable to provide for them properly.

The AHS posted about the rescue, showing a great amount of compassion for the owner who was trying to do his best by his pets and saying that the cats were actually in relatively good condition considering their recent cramped lifestyle.







“Sweltering June heat and humidity,” the Facebook post began. “No home, no air conditioning. Living inside your car alongside your cats and unsure where to turn. This was the reality a community member faced yesterday when a concerned police officer knocked on their car window.

“Our Humane Investigations agents worked quickly and carefully to bring all four dozen animals back to AHS.

“Ranging in ages from just under a year to 12 years old, our expert veterinarians have just started examining each cat, providing vaccinations, balanced nutrition, specialized behavioral rehabilitation, and spay/neuter surgery.







“Despite the extreme heat and unsanitary living conditions, the cats are in relatively good health — though most are dehydrated and a little untrusting of our helping hands. It will take days, if not weeks, to provide the ongoing care each animal needs.”

The humane society asked for donations to help with the unexpected influx of felines.

They also confirmed that the owner was checked over by paramedics and given medical resources.

“Yesterday, 47 animals’ lives were irrevocably changed,” their post concluded.

“Today, 47 cats are finally experiencing what it’s like to have their own space in which to sleep, play, and eat.

“This is just the beginning of their second chance but it’s 47 second chances we can promise because we can count on animal lovers like you — yesterday, today, and every day thereafter.”

