AZ Cops Will Criminally Investigate School Official Who Allegedly Compiled a Secret Dossier on Parents

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2021 at 11:41am
Police are now investigating allegations that the president of an Arizona school board kept an online dossier on parents who opposed the Scottsdale Unified School District’s push to jam Critical Race Theory down the throats of their children.

The Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement it was “aware of the allegations against Scottsdale Unified School District President Jann-Michael Greenburg. We are conducting an investigation into the matter and will report our findings once it is complete.”

The statement encouraged those with information about the case to contact police, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement, Scottsdale Superintendent Scott Menzel tried to distance the district from the dossier, saying it was not involved in its creation and did not supply information for it. The district said Friday it will conduct a forensic IT examination of its technology to determine if it was used inappropriately to compile the dossier.

Have too many school boards become drunk on their power?

The dossier kept on a Google Drive has extensive information on parents who dared have opposed the board publicly, including “Social Security numbers, background checks, a divorce paper, mortgage documents, trade certifications and screenshots of Facebook posts,” according to Fox News.

The information appears to have been compiled by Mark Greenburg, the board president’s father and appears to have been shared with the board president.

“I’d call this retaliation,” said parent Amy Carney.  “The list of parents targeted in the drive appears to be anyone who has spoken out about anything against our district publicly or online.”

Carney said the district response was pathetic.

“Parents are so disappointed by the district trying to deflect what was going on,” Carney said of the district letter responding to the scandal. “That was just for damage control, but I mean we really need the district to step up and send out an apology and let us know they are investigating this,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Parent Michelle Dillard noted that although the National School Boards Association has referred to parents standing up for their children as “domestic terrorists,” the truth is the other way around.

“We the parents are the people and [the school board is] the government and the Constitution and the laws are there to protect us against the very thing that they’re doing and trying to accuse us of doing and potentially wanting to charge us for,” Dillard said in an appearance on the Fox News show the “Ingraham Angle,” according to Fox News.

“This latest scandal in Scottsdale … is proof … who[m] the label ‘domestic terrorist’ really belongs to. It’s not the parents,” Carney said.

Carney said that parents want the board president to resign  “because parents … felt threatened. They feel endangered.”

Ingraham said the episode is deeply troubling. “This is like an authoritarian regime; this is something out of Kafka going on in Scottsdale, Arizona. Politicians better pay attention and recall petitions should be undertaken.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




