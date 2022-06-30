Share
Biden Planning Surprising Move of Appointing a Pro-Life Conservative to Federal Judge Role: Report

 By Jack Davis  June 30, 2022 at 4:18pm
Abortion supporters are irate that President Joe Biden could be considering a conservative attorney with a strong history of arguing against abortion for a federal judgeship.

The Louisville Courier Journal first broke the news that former Kentucky Solicitor General Chad Meredith was being considered.

Christopher Schuler, communications director, for Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky said Yarmuth’s office was informed that Biden planned to nominate Meredith, but had no further comment,  according to The Hill.

Yarmuth castigated the nomination.

“Given that a judicial position isn’t currently open on the Eastern District Court, it’s clear that this is part of some larger deal on judicial nominations between the president and Mitch McConnell,” Yarmuth told the Courier-Journal, according to Rolling Stone.

University That Employs Clarence Thomas Shuts Down Students' Attempt to Remove Him from Teaching Position

“I strongly oppose this deal and Meredith being nominated for the position. That last thing we need is another extremist on the bench,” he said.

Neither McConnell, the Senate minority leader who hails from Kentucky, not the White House had any comment on the reported nomination.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the nomination “indefensible” and said he was told last week it was in the pipeline, according to Reuters.

Others also criticized the nomination.

Do you think Biden is really considering a conservative attorney?

“At this time when abortion rights are under assault, there’s no deal worth cutting that would elevate another anti-abortion rights extremist to the federal courts,” Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon said in a statement.

John Collins, a law professor at George Washington University, said the nomination could be a peace offering looking ahead to the potential of Republicans to regain control of the Senate, which must approve all federal judicial nominations.

“I’m sure it won’t be limited to Meredith, either — it’ll probably be a package of red state nominees,” he said.

Biden Tells Americans They Will Have to Pay High Gas Prices for 'As Long as It Takes' to Defeat Putin


Meredith represented former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in a 2019 legal fight against an abortion clinic. He also led a legal charge against COVID-19 restrictions.

Kentucky Right to Life said it was “very impressed” with Meredith’s work on behalf of the Bevin administration.

Meredith is listed as a contributor to the conservative Federalist Society.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation