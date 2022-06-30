Biden Planning Surprising Move of Appointing a Pro-Life Conservative to Federal Judge Role: Report

Abortion supporters are irate that President Joe Biden could be considering a conservative attorney with a strong history of arguing against abortion for a federal judgeship.

The Louisville Courier Journal first broke the news that former Kentucky Solicitor General Chad Meredith was being considered.

Christopher Schuler, communications director, for Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky said Yarmuth’s office was informed that Biden planned to nominate Meredith, but had no further comment, according to The Hill.

Yarmuth castigated the nomination.

“Given that a judicial position isn’t currently open on the Eastern District Court, it’s clear that this is part of some larger deal on judicial nominations between the president and Mitch McConnell,” Yarmuth told the Courier-Journal, according to Rolling Stone.

“I strongly oppose this deal and Meredith being nominated for the position. That last thing we need is another extremist on the bench,” he said.

Neither McConnell, the Senate minority leader who hails from Kentucky, not the White House had any comment on the reported nomination.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the nomination “indefensible” and said he was told last week it was in the pipeline, according to Reuters.

Others also criticized the nomination.

Lifetime appointments to federal courts for people with records like Chad Meredith are unacceptable and the reason we have lost the federal right to abortion. We deserve better. https://t.co/mKx29JwaQ2 — Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates – East (@PPAAEast) June 29, 2022

“At this time when abortion rights are under assault, there’s no deal worth cutting that would elevate another anti-abortion rights extremist to the federal courts,” Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon said in a statement.

John Collins, a law professor at George Washington University, said the nomination could be a peace offering looking ahead to the potential of Republicans to regain control of the Senate, which must approve all federal judicial nominations.

“I’m sure it won’t be limited to Meredith, either — it’ll probably be a package of red state nominees,” he said.

as with amy coney barrett and brett kavanaugh, chad meredith has ties to the federalist society.https://t.co/18IJTWCUZl — 𝚐𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝚋𝚛𝚎𝚍-𝚕𝚎𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚢 (@BREDLEMBARDY) June 30, 2022



Meredith represented former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in a 2019 legal fight against an abortion clinic. He also led a legal charge against COVID-19 restrictions.

Kentucky Right to Life said it was “very impressed” with Meredith’s work on behalf of the Bevin administration.

Meredith is listed as a contributor to the conservative Federalist Society.

