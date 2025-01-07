Big Trump Jr. Announcement: Don Going Into the Gun Business in a Huge Way

Donald Trump Jr. is going all in on the Second Amendment — and doing it online.

President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son has been a prominent part of his father’s business and political operations for years — an executive vice president in The Trump Organization, he is widely considered a major reason Sen. J.D. Vance was on the presidential ticket in November.

Now, he’s mixing business with the politics of gun rights.

According to the New York Post, the younger Trump is taking on the role of special adviser to the online firearms firm GrabAGun as its stock goes public after a merger with financier Omeed Malik’s Colombier Acquisition Corp. II.

Trump Jr., already a partner with Malik’s investment firm 1789 Capital, told the Post that the e-retailer for firearms is logical for him from both a political and a business point of view.

Gun rights have been the targets of leftists for years — but there’s still a huge market out there.

“The gun space has been one of the spaces most attacked by woke corporate America,” he said, according to the Post. “People are more concerned for their security than ever.”

On Monday, Trump Jr. and Malik appeared on Fox Business Channel’s “Mornings with Maria” to discuss the deal with host Maria Bartiromo.

“Younger people are actually getting into the Second Amendment,” he said. “They understand the fundamental importance of being able to protect themselves and their freedoms.”

He said the online gun seller would retain all the legal restrictions on gun purchases, but allow younger Americans to shop for guns “the way they shop for everything else.”

(Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, shopped for guns illegally — the way he shopped for crack cocaine. Don Jr. is pushing a different approach.)

Elon Musk, the ultra-billionaire owner of the social media platform X, who is becoming an increasingly important part of the incoming Trump administration, reposted Trump Jr.’s announcement about working with GrabAGun and added some words of his own.

The right to bear arms is what ensures America remains a democracy. America remaining a democracy is what supports democracy in other countries. Most people have no idea how fundamentally important 2A is to the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

“The right to bear arms is what ensures America remains a democracy,” he wrote.

“America remaining a democracy is what supports democracy in other countries.

“Most people have no idea how fundamentally important 2A is to the world.”

It’s a safe bet most conservatives have a pretty good understanding of the importance of the Second Amendment — just as it’s rock-solid certain that liberals and leftists despise it.

The announcement that Trump Jr. is taking on a prominent role in shepherding a market merger to combine the centuries-old amendment with the most modern retailing technology demonstrates again what side of that divide the Trump family has taken.

And Donald Trump Jr. is all in.

