There’s something about seeing others navigate the everyday mundane that just grabs our attention, even though we have our own daily realities to deal with.

Usually there is a twist, though, that makes reality television a little more gripping.

The characters are often talented in some unusual way, are rich, or have an unusual number of kiddos.

“OutDaughtered” is one of those shows, but of course the twist is that dad is … well, heavily outnumbered.

TRENDING: Country Singer Cady Groves Dead at Age 30

Adam Busby is the only male in his household, which consists of his wife, Danielle, their 9-year-old daughter Blayke, and Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel — quintuplets, all 5 years old.

The show’s webpage on TLC states: “40 bottles a day, 420 diapers a week and feedings every three hours became the new normal for Danielle and Adam Busby when they welcomed home the only all-female set of quintuplets in the country.”

“The family of three became a family of eight overnight, and we follow that incredible journey on OutDaughtered.”

The show started in 2016 and has followed the Busbys through thick and thin.

People recently announced that season seven will start on June 2.

People will get to watch the Busbys deal with a new normal — as all of us have — as health precautions start complicating their lives.

But of course, the precautions complicated the filming, too, leading to a new era in reality television.

RELATED: Watch: Julianne Hough Surprises Mom with New House for Mother's Day

At least part of the season will feature self-filmed segments, and the final episode is promised to be shot entirely by the family.

If watching families with tons of kids is your thing, you’ll be happy to know that “Sweet Home Sextuplets” will be joining “OutDaughtered” on TLC, with new episodes starting June 16.

The Waldrops are like the Busbys, but with a more evened-out score: Six boys and five girls.

Promised antics this season include potty-training the sextuplets and celebrating all the kids’ birthdays on one day to get the work done and dusted.

Will these shows be on your quarantine (or post-quarantine) playlist?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.