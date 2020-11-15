Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

California Court Decision on Strip Clubs Could Be a Great Sign for Churches' Fight Against Lockdowns

The above stock photo shows caution tape blocks off church pews in regulation with social distancing guidelines due to Coronavirus.Kevin Trimmer / Getty ImagesThe above stock photo shows caution tape blocks off church pews in regulation with social distancing guidelines due to Coronavirus. (Kevin Trimmer / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 15, 2020 at 11:01am
P Share Print

Good news for strip clubs does not normally lead to a ray of hope for churches.

But in the era of COVID-19, a court ruling over the right to bump and grind has some created some hope that the right to kneel and pray in church can be revived in California.

California’s churches have been largely shuttered for months by emergency orders issued by the state, even as restraints have been relaxed on other types of gatherings.

Paul Jonna, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, said there might be some hope for churches because of a San Diego Superior Court ruling on behalf of two strip clubs, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil granted two clubs a temporary injunction to stop “any government entity or law enforcement officer from enforcing the provisions of the cease-and-desist orders” filed against the clubs, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

TRENDING: Poll Data: Stunning Percentage of Registered Voters Think Biden Is Not Legitimate Winner

The judge said that the two establishments put extensive measures in place to prevent the coronavirus from spreading at the clubs.

The clubs sued in October, claiming the San Diego County never singled out strip clubs to be treated differently from other forms of entertainment, noting that restaurants and other venues were able to offer “considerable live entertainment.”

The clubs said the order violated their constitutional rights of due process and equal protection under the law.

“If strip clubs are entitled to constitutional protections, then churches are as well,” Jonna told the Free Beacon.

Should churches be open?

“If you’re going to accept that argument that dancing nude is protected speech that’s so significant that it overcomes the government’s interest in regulating its citizens with COVID-19 orders, then obviously the divine worship of God, which is expressly mentioned in the First Amendment, should be held to a higher standard.”

Many on Twitter said the time has come to reopen churches.

RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Caught Attending Party That Seems To Violate His Own COVID Restrictions

Jonna said the strip club decision highlights “the absurdity” and double standard that have been hallmarks of California’s lockdown.

“A judge who understands the Constitution will recognize the absurdity of the current state of the law,” he said. “I think it’s a good sign that judges are starting to question whether the government has a legitimate interest in regulating any business or industry at this point.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







California Court Decision on Strip Clubs Could Be a Great Sign for Churches' Fight Against Lockdowns
Powerful Video: 'Star-Spangled Banner' Breaks Out Across Fired-Up Million MAGA March Crowd
Biden Given Game-Changing Vaccine Info Early, Trump Had To Find our From the News
Report: Trump Puts Rudy Giuliani in Charge of Remaining Election Lawsuits
President Trump Makes Drive-By Appearance at 'Million MAGA March' in DC
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×