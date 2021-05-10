Lifestyle
Charity Will Pay Off Entire Mortgage for Family of Officer Who Was Killed in Line of Duty

Amanda ThomasonMay 10, 2021 at 3:01pm
On April 27 in Queens, New York, a man was struck and killed on the Long Island Expressway by an allegedly intoxicated driver.

Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, with the New York City Police Department, had shown up to help with a previous crash and was standing next to his car when the driver hit him at around 2:00 a.m.

The driver also had a suspended license and sped off but was later apprehended, authorities said.

“Killed by an intoxicated driver early this morning, NYPD Highway Police Officer Anastasios Tsakos loved his wife, two young children, and the city he was dedicated to protecting for the past 14 years,” the NYPD Facebook page shared on April 27.

“As the NYPD and NYC mourn this tragic loss, we make a solemn vow to never forget Anastasios.”

“As we lay Detective Anastasios Tsakos to rest, we make a solemn vow to never forget our fallen hero in blue,” the NYPD Facebook page shared on May 4. “His fellow Finest will carry on his tremendous legacy and important work.”

The father and husband had just bought a family home the year before, but now he wouldn’t get to see his children grow up in it, and whether or not the family would even be able to afford it was in question.

Tsakos’ brother, Teddy, said that Anastasios’ wife, Irene, was worried they would have to leave their East Northport home and start over again.

“She told me what are we going to do now?” Teddy said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Am I going to have to move again?”

But someone was looking out for them. Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, had it covered. Tunnel to Towers has spent around $250 million since it was started 20 years ago to help veterans, first responders and the families of those who make “the supreme sacrifice” with housing and health care.

And Tsakos’ family certainly needed the help. Tunnel to Towers promised to cover the family’s mortgage from there on out.

“Two hours later, Frank called and said, ‘Don’t worry the kids are going to grow up in this house,'” Teddy recalled, according to the Staten Island Advance.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss,” Siller said. “Officer Tsakos was one of our city’s heroes who went to work to keep us and our city safe and he did not make it home to his wife and children.

“A family went to bed and woke up to the unimaginable news that they would never see their husband and father again.”

Thanks to the charity, Tsakos’ family can mourn their loss properly without worrying about where they will live.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




