On April 27 in Queens, New York, a man was struck and killed on the Long Island Expressway by an allegedly intoxicated driver.

Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, with the New York City Police Department, had shown up to help with a previous crash and was standing next to his car when the driver hit him at around 2:00 a.m.

The driver also had a suspended license and sped off but was later apprehended, authorities said.

“Killed by an intoxicated driver early this morning, NYPD Highway Police Officer Anastasios Tsakos loved his wife, two young children, and the city he was dedicated to protecting for the past 14 years,” the NYPD Facebook page shared on April 27.

“As the NYPD and NYC mourn this tragic loss, we make a solemn vow to never forget Anastasios.”

“As we lay Detective Anastasios Tsakos to rest, we make a solemn vow to never forget our fallen hero in blue,” the NYPD Facebook page shared on May 4. “His fellow Finest will carry on his tremendous legacy and important work.”

The father and husband had just bought a family home the year before, but now he wouldn’t get to see his children grow up in it, and whether or not the family would even be able to afford it was in question.

Tsakos’ brother, Teddy, said that Anastasios’ wife, Irene, was worried they would have to leave their East Northport home and start over again.

“She told me what are we going to do now?” Teddy said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Am I going to have to move again?”

But someone was looking out for them. Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, had it covered. Tunnel to Towers has spent around $250 million since it was started 20 years ago to help veterans, first responders and the families of those who make “the supreme sacrifice” with housing and health care.

And Tsakos’ family certainly needed the help. Tunnel to Towers promised to cover the family’s mortgage from there on out.

“Two hours later, Frank called and said, ‘Don’t worry the kids are going to grow up in this house,'” Teddy recalled, according to the Staten Island Advance.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss,” Siller said. “Officer Tsakos was one of our city’s heroes who went to work to keep us and our city safe and he did not make it home to his wife and children.

“A family went to bed and woke up to the unimaginable news that they would never see their husband and father again.”

Thanks to the charity, Tsakos’ family can mourn their loss properly without worrying about where they will live.

