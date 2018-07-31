SECTIONS
Charlie Sheen Says He ‘Can Relate’ to Roseanne Barr’s ‘Despair’

By Chris Agee
July 31, 2018 at 1:29pm
One troubled former sitcom star expressed empathy for another this week when Charlie Sheen joined the continuing national debate over Roseanne Barr’s behavior on social media and the cancellation of her ABC show.

As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, Sheen joined the hosts of an Australian radio program for an interview on Monday and the conversation included Barr.

The Western Journal previously reported that the hit reboot of her classic sitcom “Roseanne” was canceled after a series of tweets, particularly a joke about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that many interpreted as racist.

Regardless of Barr’s true intentions, Sheen said he recognized a sense of contrition in her subsequent statements that reminded him of his own tumultuous career.

“I can relate to that tone of absolute despair, because it’s not just about herself, it’s about the people that she knows she affected as well,” he said.

Sheen said his analysis is based more on Barr’s inflection than her rhetoric.

“What I hear is in her voice, trying not to focus on the words but the emotion, is I hear the frustration, pain, there’s such a sadness there,” he said.

He said that parts of her response and the public reaction to the scandal ring true with his own experiences.

“The thing that is a little bit sad is that when someone does melt, everything good they have ever done that has entertained millions of people is always forgotten,” Sheen said.

Barr has publicly apologized for her behavior on several occasions. She initially claimed her comments were in part influenced by prescription sleeping medication.

She has also asserted that she did not know Jarrett was black before posting the tweet comparing the Iranian-American to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

In a television interview last week, she told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that she was “so sad” when she heard that people believed she was racist.

“I’ve apologized a lot,” she said. “It’s been two months. I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense. That’s part of my religion.”

Sheen, who reacted curtly to the news that “Roseanne” was canceled, said he would take back that initial response if he could do it over again.

“I shouldn’t have said ‘Roseanne good riddance’ because whatever happened she’s been nothing but nice to me in the past,” Sheen said. “So that part I would delete.”

