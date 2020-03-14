Chick-fil-A Announces Its Sauces Will Now Be Sold in Certain Grocery Stores

Visitors to selected Florida grocery stores will soon be able to bring home the taste of Chick-fil-A.

Starting next month, the booming fast food chain will be putting its signature Chick-fil-A sauce and its Polynesian sauce on shelves in roughly 1,800 stores across the state that include Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie, according to CNN.

The 16-ounce bottles will sell for $3.49 each.

Chick-fil-A, which has been noted as a company that does things a little differently, will not be using the revenue to pad its bottom line.

Instead, profits will boost the company’s scholarship program, which supports employees pursuing a college education, according to Forbes.

“We think this sends a strong message that we’re a brand of choice for attracting great talent,” Michael Patrick, the lead of Chick-fil-A’s Beyond the Restaurant team, said. “Talent is the most important part of our business. We call our team members our ‘secret sauce,’ so this is a perfect fit.”

Patrick said putting the money to good use bolsters Chick-fil-A’s brand.

“We think this will be huge,” he told Forbes. “This is an incredible opportunity to show our team members, customers and potentially new customers who we are as a brand, and it is a huge statement to say 100 percent of this meaningful revenue channel will go to support our team members’ dreams.”

“We think of this as a competitive differentiator.”

“We’re most excited about the potential of millions of more dollars going to helping our team members reach their dreams,” Patrick said. “That directly and positively impacts them, which directly and positively impacts our customers.”

Patrick said the initiative also fills a customer need.

“Increasingly, our customers are searching for ways to enjoy our brand at home,” Patrick told CNN, noting that restaurants and retail are no longer isolated islands.

“We’re seeing a blurring of lines between all food channels,” he said.

Patrick said Chick-fil-A is leading with its strength.

“Our customers love our sauces,” he said. “Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, which is why these flavors are leading the way.”

“We want this to be a win whether you’re in a retail location or a restaurant. We are going to work with these world-class retailers and learn from them what could be done down the road in retail,” Patrick told Forbes, without offering specifics about what the future of retail might hold for Chick-fil-A.

“Once you enter a category, as we are with this, you of course want to grow. Customers do a great job of leading us where to go and we expect them to do the same here,” he said.

