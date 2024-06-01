If you’re the parent or grandparent of a toddler, you’ve probably heard of Ms. Rachel.

According to Today.com, Rachel Griffin Accurso, known online as “Ms. Rachel,” started creating educational videos and songs for toddlers and preschoolers after her own son Thomas was diagnosed with a speech delay.

“Songs for Littles” claims to use Accurso’s expertise and experience as an educator with a master’s degree in music education from NYU to help kids. It is crafted based on research-backed techniques, according to Today.

The show also has an ensemble cast and crew to bring her vision to life, including her husband Aron, a Broadway composer who operates puppets on the show.

The show, which is directly marketed to kids, has 2 million followers on Instagram and nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube, according to NBC.

I have heard from many Christian moms who have described her content as wholesome, clean and educational.

Unfortunately, it looks like this kid-favorite host has been bitten by the “woke” bug.

In March, Accurso came under fire when a TikTok user posted a video revealing that one of Accurso’s musicians, Jules Hoffman, uses “they/them/their” pronouns, according to Good Morning America.

The video sparked heavy debate online, with some parents expressing outrage.

Others, however, decided to give Accurso the benefit of the doubt.

“We’re not cancelling Ms. Rachel in this Christian household,” one user wrote, justifying the decisions because there were “no conversations about Jules’ gender identity” on the show.

“My daughter is 2 she doesn’t care about pronouns,” another user wrote. “She was dancing to Jules singing this morning while watching Ms. Rachel.”

But as usual, once a performer starts down the slippery slope, it’s unlikely they won’t go lower.

According to The Post Millenial, last year, Accurso extended an Instagram invitation to Dylan Mulvaney, the outspoken transgender activist of the Bud Light boycott fame.

Mulvaney decided to pretend to be a woman in 2022, saying he wanted to “honor that inner child” who knew for years that he “was a girl,” according to CNN.

In March, Mulvaney, a man who dresses like a woman and has called women’s body parts “Barbie pockets,” released a music video, “Days of Girlhood,” which mocks women, describing “girlhood” as being full of “bubble baths, one-night stands, and prescription pills,” according to Fox News.

Celebrated children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel invited Dylan Mulvaney, the grown man who likes to pretend he’s going through “girlhood,” to be in one of her YouTube videos for kids. pic.twitter.com/dV2ZXArIS4 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 30, 2024

It has been over a year since Bud Light’s ill-fated partnership with Mulvaney sparked a fierce boycott from conservative consumers. The brand is still grappling with the fallout and has struggled to regain its once-robust sales numbers.

According to Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher, the drinkers that Bud Light lost in the initial backlash last April and May “have not come back to any discernible rate.” He described it as “a very stubborn boycott,” unlike anything the beer industry has witnessed before, according to Fox News.

Why would a child “educator” want to associate herself with a man whom even grown adults gave up their favorite beer rather than be associated with?

So another kid favorite bites the rainbow pill of wokedom.

I feel for parents, for whom it is getting harder by the day to find fun, educational and safe shows for their kids to watch.

But no one said parenting was an easy job, and parents have a responsibility to protect their children.

Indoctrination rarely happens with a cudgel and a bullhorn, because people would revolt against it.

Often, it happens in “harmless” conversations and catchy songs.

Sometimes, it may even come in the voice of a beloved childhood hero.

