China Plans Largest-Ever Military Parade After Issuing Alarming Threats

There’s no question that the People’s Republic of China is currently the most dire threat to America. Now, a massive military parade following ominous threats made by the country could be the start of its attempt to create the “Chinese Century.”

Chinese state media touts the “grand military parade” as the communist government’s chance to showcase domestically-produced weaponry.

The parade, slated for Oct. 1, will be the largest in the country’s history. Military and national power will be the focus as China continues to assert itself to the world as the regional leader.

Advancements in weaponry and precision infantry movements are likely to be presented in a manner to wow western audiences and “inspire Chinese people’s patriotic enthusiasm.”

Although Chinese military leaders remain tight-lipped about exactly what equipment will make an appearance, China’s pride in its Dongfeng-41 missile system means it could be the star of the show, according to the Global Times.

The Dongfeng-41 is a thermonuclear-ready intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting a target anywhere in the world from the Chinese mainland. The missile features 10 separate warheads, all capable of striking targets independently.

The massive parade comes after dire threats against neighbors and the United States by the Chinese government.

The independence of neighboring island Taiwan was called a “dead end” by a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson. Armed with American weaponry, the tiny island nation has vowed not to go down without a fight.

Mainland China’s break with Taiwan, the end result of a bitter civil war, is a major embarrassment for the Chinese Communist Party.

Taiwan is considered part of the Chinese motherland by the nation’s communist party, and it has been made clear that China will stop at nothing to bring the island to heel.

Hong Kong is an example of China’s aggressive rhetoric coming to fruition.

While billed as a “one country, two systems” concept, the reality is much different. Hong Kong protesters are currently revolting in the streets over overreaching bills they say were pushed by the Chinese Communist Party.

While the Hong Kong police struggle to contain the protests, China has been massing troops at the border. Although the soldiers have not crossed into Hong Kong, the threat of total communist domination is very real for the formerly free citizens.

The mainland’s control of these two regions is seemingly all that stands between communists and the “Chinese Century,” a 21st Century that sees China rise to superpower status.

China doesn’t just bully small surrounding nations to achieve its goals, either.

Warnings directed at the United States were followed with missile tests, practically daring China’s western rival to interfere in the waters surrounding the communist mainland.

China’s massive military parade is clearly the country’s attempt to intimidate any rivals watching. With the largest standing army in the world and a host of advanced weaponry, China’s military show is guaranteed to cause worry for neighboring places like Taiwan and Hong Kong

Although relations between the United States and China are not quite to the point of heated yet, the parades are also a clear message that the communist nation will confront any foes with force if necessary.

