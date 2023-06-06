Comedian Pete Davidson Calls PETA Executive and Unleashes After Group Targets His New Dog

Sometimes, even wrongheaded people make really good points.

Case in point: C-list actor/comedian Pete Davidson has entered into a biting feud with the F-list individuals who litter the offices of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after Davidson’s new puppy apparently set off the animal rights activists.

This sordid tale began May 21 when Davidson and his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, apparently committed the unforgivable sin of … getting a puppy.

Shortly thereafter, PETA blasted the move, saying he should have gone to a New York rescue rather than the Citipups pet store in Manhattan.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations, told TMZ.

Nachminovitch’s half-compliment about Davidson’s “charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness” apparently didn’t have the intended effect, as the actor responded to PETA’s criticism of his puppy purchase by leaving a fiery voice mail for her, also procured by TMZ.

“Hi, my name is Pete Davidson. This message is for Daphna,” the innocent enough sounding voice mail begins. “Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog.

“I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed. I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those types of dogs. And my mom’s f***ing dog, who is 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad.

“So I had to get a specific dog. So why don’t you do your research before you f***ing create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired [expletive].

“So f*** you and suck my d***.”

Frankly, PETA deserves every bit of that scorn, as unnecessarily vulgar as it is.

First, on a strictly biblical level, PETA’s mere existence is a direct affront to God and his natural order of creation. Man is, quite literally, meant to have dominion over the animals of the world.

By practicing this false idolatry of animals, the organization is giving animals dominion over man, and that’s wrong on just about every conceivable level.

And to be clear, this writer is a big animal fan with three dogs and prospects of moving to a ranch to have livestock.

But animals are animals, and humans are humans. God created both with a clear distinction in mind, and no amount of screeching from the loons at PETA will ever change that immutable fact.

Second, however, even if you are a devout atheist and have no concept of faith, surely you have heard of this concept called “minding your own dang beeswax.”

Because, frankly, PETA’s flagrant disregard for God’s intended natural order is only matched by the group’s utter inability to do so.

I can’t stress this enough: Who cares where a Hollywood actor got his new dog?

On the grand list of societal ills, worldly problems and generational issues afflicting mankind, Pete Davidson’s choice of puppy procurement wouldn’t crack the top billion. Heck, it might not crack the top 2 billion.

And yet, the grandstanding activists at PETA insist on making it an issue. And if you don’t think it’s a top issue, PETA considers you the enemy. If that’s not the height of closed-mindedness and bigotry, nothing is.

Look, there’s much to be desired when it comes to Davidson’s response. He admitted as much when addressing his rage, according to TMZ.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years,” the actor said. “I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Sirus (@davesirus)

“I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

The root of the issue, the source of his anger, is an all-too-familiar feeling for many who have been poked and prodded by PETA over a non-issue.

His vulgar voice mail was not the right response, but it was the correct one.

