Cops Drag Screaming Pro-Trans Protester into Station Only 50 Feet Away

Texas cops appeared to have a relatively easy time subduing an obnoxious protester this week, thanks to a police station that was only yards away.

Better yet, the entire encounter was captured on video.

The screaming protester disrupted a Monday “Stand Up for Children” rally that was organized by Texas Values, a group that advocates against radical sexual education classes being taught in public schools.

A group of liberal activists staged a counter-protest, and tried to drown out the pro-family protesters with noisemakers and bullhorns.

One protester charged to the front of the rally and began shouting the names of black transgender people who have been found dead.

Despite law enforcement officers intervening, the protester was able to escape from police and hold up the rally.

The officers were eventually able to grab the protester and put an end to the antics.

Police dragged the still-screaming counter-protester across the courtyard where the rally was being held and around a corner, where a district police station was waiting.

I don’t know exactly how far the police station was from the protest, but after watching the video, which can be viewed below, I’d say it couldn’t have been more than 50 feet:

In its reporting on the protests, the Austin American-Statesman said that “Naomi Wilson, who stood in front of the Texas Values speakers and chanted ‘black trans lives matter,’ was arrested by an Austin school district police officer and charged with trespassing.”

Texas Values was rallying against the Austin Independent School District’s plan to use curriculum materials designed at least in part by abortion providers.

According to the group, the new curriculum could indoctrinate up to 81,000 students with transgender propaganda, in addition to promoting sexual activity.

“The curriculum forces children to question the very foundation of their being by introducing them to ‘gender identity’ concepts and encouraging them to question their biological sex. Inaccurately teaches that doctors ‘decide’ a babies sex,” a handout from the group reads.

And the hypersexualized lesson plan appears to be outright leftist indoctrination.

“The curriculum introduces ‘sexual orientation’, ‘gender identity’, and premature sexual activity to students, starting in elementary school,” the handout says. “Middle school students will play a match game with terms: gender identity, transgender, cisgender, sexual orientation, bisexual, transphobia, and homophobia.”

The AISD approved the curriculum early Tuesday.

Although the lessons cover transgender identity, the AISD says the curriculum is “scientifically accurate.”

For now, parents can opt out of their children taking the lessons.

Considering how the left so aggressively pushed for this program, it may not be long before parents don’t have a choice at all if their kids are attending a public school.

