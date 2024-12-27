COVID Mask-Wearing Pizza Girl Arrested for Stabbing Pregnant Woman 14 Times Over Small Tip: Police

A pregnant Florida woman was stabbed 14 times by an unhinged pizza delivery girl who was upset by a $2 tip on a $33 order.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, was booked into the Osceola County Jail, where she now faces multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and home invasion with a firearm, WESH-TV reported.

The chilling incident unfolded on Sunday, when deputies found an injured woman lying on the bed of her motel room with stab wounds to the abdomen, chest, arms and legs.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery for a ruptured lung.

The victim’s boyfriend told police he was at the motel with his girlfriend and her 5-year-old daughter to celebrate his birthday.

The couple ordered a pizza from Marcos Pizza Shop in Kissimmee. The order totaled $33.10, according to police documents.

“The victim handed Alvelo, who delivered the pizza, $50 in cash and asked for change. Alvelo told the woman she didn’t have any change, so the woman searched her wallet and car for smaller bills,” per WESH.

“The victim told deputies she ended up tipping Alvelo $2, and Alvelo walked away rolling her eyes,” according to documents.

NEW: Florida pizza delivery worker stabs a pregnant customer 14 times because she was upset about a $2 tip Brianna Alvelo, 22, was upset over a $2 tip after delivering a pizza to the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee and returned with an accomplice The victim was celebrating a… pic.twitter.com/UJsrMNqPjl — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) December 26, 2024

A short time later, a masked woman — later identified as Alvelo — and her masked male accomplice knocked at the motel room door.

“That’s when deputies say a male and female in masks forced their way into the motel room with a gun, told the boyfriend to go into the bathroom, and began rummaging through the victim’s things and breaking the 5-year-old’s Nintendo Switch,” according to WESH.

“The victim said she turned away from the masked woman, later identified as Alvelo, to shield her daughter. That’s when the victim felt a hard strike on her back and saw blood.

“Documents say the victim tried to get her phone, but Alvelo took it and smashed it,” the outlet reported.

The victim said the attack ended when the masked man told Alvelo it was time to go.

Police later identified Alvelo using motel security videos and the pizza delivery vehicle she drove.

Alvelo’s male accomplice has not yet been identified, WESH reported.

INSANE. Brianna Alvelo, a pizza delivery person, was arrested after she stabbed a pregnant mother 14 times in front of her 5 yo child because she only received a $2 tip. She is currently being held without bond and has been charged with attempted m*urder. pic.twitter.com/38nwtcB9hw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2024

This chilling incident spotlights a number of tragic trends in American culture.

The first is an alarming moral decay among the populace, who increasingly exhibit a callous disregard for life and a sociopathic entitlement complex.

Instead of being grateful for a $2 tip, Alvelo was so enraged that she planned a vicious assault and even recruited a male accomplice to commit the attack.

The second disturbing aspect of this incident is how out-of-control our tipping culture has become.

Instead of being grateful for a tip in exchange for providing exceptional service, today’s workers often expect a substantial tip all the time — whether or not they delivered superior service.

Everywhere you go these days, there’s an omnipresent tip jar at cash register counters — even when you pick up an order yourself.

Even fast food places and self-checkout lanes often have pre-set high tip suggestions on digital payment systems.

Tipping culture in America is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/wN0m2ybUUH — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 30, 2024

Many other countries don’t have tipping cultures, yet provide superior service to customers.

One notable example is South Korea, where workers typically deliver excellent, polite service — with no expectation of a tip. And if you try to tip them, the workers often decline.

The repugnant case of Brianna Alvelo is not an argument against tipping, but a reminder that it needs to be reined in so deranged individuals don’t think stabbing a customer is the appropriate reaction to a six percent tip.

