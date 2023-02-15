Parler Share
Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.
Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence After Sparking Backlash Over Bizarre Jesus-Themed Jacket

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 15, 2023 at 3:50pm
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who came to the national consciousness after collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest, is apologizing for wearing a jacket to the Super Bowl last week that some felt was “blasphemous.”

Hamlin collapsed on Jan. 2 during a game between his Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, in a shocking medical scare that brought millions of Americans in prayer for his recovery. He was given CPR twice before getting to a Cincinnati hospital and spent several days in a coma, but in only a month he was back up on his feet and released from the hospital.

Americans were so hopeful for his recovery and eager to support him that his fundraiser for toys for needy kids jumped by millions in donations after his collapse.

Yet, even before his collapse, the 24-year-old player from Pittsburgh had often expressed his deep Christian faith and was well known among his fellow players as a serious, practicing Christian. Indeed, his faith brought both teams together to kneel in prayer on the field the night he collapsed.

In one interview ahead of the Super Bowl, for instance, Hamlin told KCRA-TV, “My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what He’s always done. I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

Also, after he was finally able to get out of the hospital and speak to fans, he reiterated his trust in God, crediting his quick recovery to God’s love.

But despite his oft-repeated professions of faith, Hamlin raised a lot of eyebrows with his choice of attire for Super Bowl LVII.

Did Hamlin engage in blasphemy?

When the cameras caught the young player at the Super Bowl, the jacket he was wearing caused some to accuse him of blasphemy in the cartoonish way it portrayed Jesus on the cross.

The cameras showed Hamlin wearing white sunglasses and a Jesus-themed jacket that caught the attention of Super Bowl watchers.

According to the website Hypebeast, the $3,600 jacket was a creation of Takashi Murakami, Yuta Hosokawa and Cali Thornhill DeWitt’s ©SAINT M ×××××× label.

The design was called “Travis Jesus” and supposedly “incorporates ‘SAINT YOUTH’ patches stitched on the sleeves, crucifixion motifs on the back, Murakami-style Jesus artwork on the left chest, and ‘Without End or Beginning There is no Day and no Night’ quote on the right.”

But many social media users were not at all amused.

Indeed, former NFL star Adrian Peterson even blasted Hamlin for wearing the “disrespectful” jacket.

So, with all the criticism over the jacket ringing in his ears, Hamlin has finally come out to apologize for upsetting fans and said he did not realize how the style of the jacket would have triggered many.

“After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior!” he said on Twitter, adding, “My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images. I will learn from this and continue to walk in Love as I ALWAYS have. Matthew 7:1-5.”

Unlike many in these situations that elicit an apology from someone in the news, it seems likely that Hamlin’s apology can actually be believed and accepted.

The jacket was a bit too loose with how it depicted Jesus Christ, granted, and maybe someone a bit older than Hamlin might have understood ahead of time that many would be offended by it. But at least he apologized instead of defiantly poking another finger in the eyes of his detractors.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




