Share
News
The view of the Las Vegas strip is pictured behind the Bellagio Hotel & Casino's water fountain lake on Aug. 13.
The view of the Las Vegas strip is pictured behind the Bellagio Hotel & Casino's water fountain lake on Aug. 13. (George Rose / Getty Images)

The Dangers of a Digital Age: Las Vegas Cyber Attack Cripples Massive Hotel Chain

 By Bryan Chai  September 13, 2023 at 9:44am
Share

Las Vegas was rocked by a massive cyber attack that crippled over a dozen MGM resorts and casinos.

The issue appears to have begun on Sunday, according to The Associated Press, but as of this writing, the MGM resort website is still down due to the attack.

MGM took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday to share a pair of statements about the cyber attack that was affecting its hotels and casinos.

Trending:
Rep. Lauren Boebert Responds After Surveillance Video Shows Her Being Ejected from Musical

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts,” the statement read. “We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.”

Of note, it’s not just the Las Vegas MGM properties experiencing this issue. Per the AP, properties in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio have also been affected.

Do you think it’s dangerous to have everything connected digitally?

According to USA Today, the cyber attack appears to be a form of ransomware (a type of hack where hackers can effectively hold sensitive information “hostage” until the company pays up).

Curiously, MGM posted a follow-up statement on Monday that appears to be in direct contradiction with eyewitness claims.

First, the MGM statement:

“As an update to our previous statement, our resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational, and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known,” the follow-up statement read. “Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed.

Related:
FBI Identifies Culprits of $41M Casino Heist, Bringing Total to Over $1B Stolen by Group

“We appreciate your patience.”

Despite that assurance, videos and comments across social media paint a decidedly different picture.

One user claimed that ATM’s and cashiers were down. That X post included an image which shows various slot machines showing a reboot screen.

According to TechCrunch, other customers have claimed that restaurants are only accepting cash and that they’re unable to charge anything to their rooms.

Some are even claiming that they can’t get into their own hotel rooms with their key cards.

According to the AP, the FBI “is aware” of the attack, and an investigation is ongoing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




The Dangers of a Digital Age: Las Vegas Cyber Attack Cripples Massive Hotel Chain
Team Kaepernick Capitalizes on Rodgers Injury: Is the Anthem Protester Returning to the NFL?
The State of American Politics: Democratic Virginia House Candidate Reportedly Did Porn for "Tips"
NBA Getting Desperate: League Floats Massive Fines if Teams Are Caught Doing This
Watch: Was the First "Monday Night Football" Game of the Year Marred By a Glaring Missed Call?
See more...

Conversation