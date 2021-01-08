Twitter is allowing the Chinese government to cover up an ongoing genocide, spinning the destruction of lives and culture as a progressive victory for gender equality.

Even worse, Twitter’s refusal to remove the post comes only one day after the company silenced President Donald Trump as he was calling for peace during a chaotic invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

The social media giant’s hypocrisy was on full display after an account for China’s United States embassy linked to an article Thursday downplaying the ongoing Uighur genocide.

Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent. https://t.co/lykDhByEiL — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) January 7, 2021

TRENDING: Fact Check: Biden Rewrites History, Tells Lie About President Trump During Speech

The article linked to by the embassy account comes from China Daily, a publication owned by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

There’s little doubt that a genocide is being waged against the Uighur people in Northwest China, with videos and personal testimony creating a huge body of evidence documenting the crime against humanity.

Instead of simply denying the destruction of an entire culture, the state-owned paper linked to by the embassy account paints the genocide as the emancipation of women. Now, the paper says, Uighur females are emancipated and no longer have a future as “baby-making machines.”

According to the People’s Republic of China, the activity in the Uighur’s home province of Xinjiang is an effort to stamp out religious “extremism” that was allegedly behind several domestic attacks over the last few decades.

Should Twitter reverse its decision on the Chinese embassy's post? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Firsthand accounts from torture camps hint that the facilities are meant largely to inter only Uighurs. Horrific accounts detail how camp officials destroy prisoners’ native culture, replacing it with a communist party-approved reeducation.

Despite Twitter rules prohibiting “content intended to incite fear or spread fearful stereotypes,” as well as “slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes,” the company is now outright refusing to remove the whitewashing of an ongoing genocide.

“This Tweet is not in violation of our policies,” a Twitter spokesman said, according to Ars Technica.

Twitter’s handling of the mass internment of Uighurs sits as a complete reversal of how it handled President Trump’s call for peace earlier in the week.

Trump was silenced by Twitter for 12 hours after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Twitter Takes Major Action Against Trump's Message to Rioters

While Twitter claims it was acting to protect civic integrity, it shut down several attempts by the president to urge calm and peacefulness at the Capitol Building.

Trump’s temporarily locked account has now been reinstated, although it appears no action has been taken against the Chinese embassy account.

So far, it seems the social media giant will allow the Communist Party to spread its propaganda unchecked.

If Twitter aims to make itself the arbiter of truth and the guardian of human life, it should look no further for action than accounts belonging to the People’s Republic of China.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.