Commentary
Trump Amps Supporters as US Capitol Stormed: 'Pence Didn't Have the Courage To Do What Should Have Been Done'

By Jared Harris
Published January 6, 2021 at 2:34pm
President Donald Trump slammed his own vice president, amplifying his calls against what he called “fraudulent” results from several states in the 2020 election.

The president’s doubling down on alleged election fraud came as masses of protesters attending a Wednesday rally breached the United States Capitol Building, overtaking cordons and forcing a police retreat.

Trump is now urging his supporters to remain respectful and peaceful amid reports of a shooting in the Capitol complex.

Protesters descended on the Capitol as Congress met to certify Electoral College votes. Trump previously asserted that Vice President Mike Pence held the power to reject electoral votes.

In a letter to Congress Wednesday morning, Pence doubted that he had “unilateral authority” to determine which votes should be counted.

After the letter was submitted, Trump went on the warpath against his vice president.

As Trump railed against Pence, crowds were massing against police guarding the Capitol Building.

As more and more protestors arrived, law enforcement officers were forced to retreat inside the building itself. Eventually, a riot erupted as crowds breached the Capitol’s doors and windows.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

As the chaotic scene unfolded, Trump called for cooler heads to prevail, urging those in Washington, D.C., to remain peaceful.

“We have to have peace,” Trump told supporters in a Twitter video. “So go home.”

With police struggling to lock down the Capitol complex and secure the building, it was unclear when authorities would again have full control of the situation.

Some estimates put the number of rallygoers in D.C. at over 100,000, though the vast majority of those people were not among those who breached the Capitol.

Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







