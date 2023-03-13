'Duck Dynasty's' Sadie Robertson Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed Her Body Image - Libs Won't Like It

A star of a reality television series has spoken about how pregnancy and the birth of her children drastically changed her worldview and her body image.

According to Fox News, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson, who is about to give birth to her second child, spoke to “The Squeeze” Podcast about how she has embraced her second pregnancy and is “less shallow” about her body image.

“I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning,” she said.

Robertson continued by saying that her image of herself was changed when she realized that her body was creating a new life and that what was happening was something much bigger than herself.

“All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater, and that shifts so much of who you are,” she said.

“It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow. No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it’s like, ‘Oh wow, as it grows I’m creating life inside of me.’”

Naturally, the liberals are not going to like what Robertson said because it directly challenges and contradicts what they have been telling women about themselves for the last few decades.

The left and the radical feminists have been telling women that children and family are a distraction and an inconvenience that prevents them from doing what they are meant to do, which, apparently, is doing the same jobs that men do.

In addition, we are bombarded in our culture by celebrities who are so obsessed with material things and looking good that they have gone to extreme and sometimes disturbing lengths to ensure that they stay looking a certain way.

To that end, the feminists and the left have been marketing things, such as abortion and contraception, to women as a way to free themselves from the “inconvenience” of motherhood.

What they do not understand, however, is that childbearing and motherhood are not distractions, but rather special gifts from God that give women a unique place in the world and distinguish them from men.

This is what Sadie Robertson is showing us. She is telling us that when one stops and actually considers what pregnancy is, one forgets about shallow material things.

Robertson wants women to embrace the gift of pregnancy as a way to bring new life into the world and to have a true purpose and meaning in life.

The left and the feminists say that these are impediments to a person’s happiness, but in reality, people find true happiness and freedom in the gifts of family and children.

It is nice to see a young woman like Robertson speaking out about just how wonderful childbearing is, as opposed to the scores of liberal young women who are screaming about abortion rights.

These material things are not what brings a person true happiness — that is only found in God and in the family.

Sadie Robertson sets a great example that all young women would be wise to follow.

