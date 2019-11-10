SECTIONS
Elections Have Consequences: Dem-Controlled VA To Revive Gun Control Measures

An AR-15 combined with an American flag is a powerful image of Second Amendment rights.

By Jared Harris
Published November 10, 2019 at 12:49am
For those who don’t think elections have consequences, let Virginia be a sobering lesson in how the modern American political system functions.

Democrats swept the commonwealth’s elections Tuesday, gaining control of both the state’s House of Delegates and Senate.

Considering the governor’s mansion is currently occupied Democrat Ralph Northam, Tuesday’s election results gave the Democratic Party complete control over the state government.

The left isn’t going to let this opportunity slide, either.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Northam referenced eight “common-sense” gun control proposals that he put forth months earlier, according to The Washington Post.

Republicans had previously used their majority in the General Assembly to shelve the bills.

The proposals include stronger background checks, bans on so-called “assault weapons,” restrictions on high-capacity magazine and a measure to limit the amount of guns residents are allowed to buy in a certain time frame.

A red flag law that would give the government the power to strip citizens of firearms was also among the previously proposed bills.

When asked if he would strip citizens of their rightfully owned so-called “assault weapons,” Northam gave a worryingly vague answer.

Will these gun control laws be a disaster?

“That’s something I’m working [on] with our secretary of public safety,” Northam said.

“I’ll work with the gun violence activists, and we’ll work [on] that. I don’t have a definitive plan today.”

Considering how hellbent the Democratic Party is on implementing gun control, this is a nightmare scenario for gun enthusiasts in the state.

Northam, who has publicly proclaimed his support for infanticide, proposed the measures after a mass shooting this past July.

Now that Republicans are largely out of the way, there’s nothing to stop a tsunami of gun control in the state.

While most of the country escaped former Texas congressman and failed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s disastrous anti-gun measures, citizens of Virginia might soon be faced with similar measures as an everyday reality.

Residents could soon be subject to tyrannical red flag laws, like the one that stripped an elderly crossing guard of his weapons for expressing concern about schoolkids’ safety.

Laws seeking to ban “assault weapons,” which the left struggles to even define, should also cause gun-owning Virginians to worry.

Without the enhanced protection of AR-15s or similar so-called “assault weapons,” residents could soon find themselves outgunned by criminals.

Thanks to the highly polarized nature of American politics, there’s little doubt that these anti-gun proposals will easily become law in the state.

Unfortunately for Virginians, they’ll have to wait until the next elections to do anything about it.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
