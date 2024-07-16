Pastor's Trump Imitation Causes 45th President to Break Into a Big Smile at Republican Convention

Before offering a benediction at Monday night’s Republican National Committee Convention in Milwaukee, the Rev. James Roemke performed an imitation of former President Donald Trump that brought the house down.

“It’s a great pleasure to be here. A great pleasure to see President Donald Trump safe,” Roemke, the pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in nearby Kenosha, began.

The audience applauded, and Trump appeared touched.

“And if I may, before the benediction, give you this promise,” the pastor continued.

He then switched to a solid Trump impression, complete with some of the hand gestures the 45th president is known for.

“You’re going to be so blessed. You’re going to be tired of being blessed. I guarantee it. Believe me,” Roemke said.







The reverend even did a little Trump-style dance jig, raising his hands in the air.

Roemke then returned to the matter at hand: praying to God.

“We give thanks to you for keeping President Trump safe,” he said. “We pray for the families of those affected by the demonic violence at the rally on Saturday. And we pray you would send your holy angels to guard and keep President Trump from all harm and danger.”

The pastor concluded, “Give those to whom we have entrusted the authority of government the spirit and wisdom that there may be justice and peace in our land.

“When times are prosperous, may our hearts be thankful, and in troubled times, do not let our trust in you fail, through Jesus Christ our Lord, amen.”

Trump senior campaign adviser Dan Scavino expressed his approval in a post on X, saying, “We ALL needed this” in response to Roemke’s moment of levity and prayer.

Scavino also appreciated South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s rousing remarks to the GOP delegates earlier in the day, saying it gave him “chills.”

“If you didn’t believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now,” Scott said. “Thank God Almighty we live in a country that still believes in the king of kings and the lord of lords, the alpha and the omega.”

CHILLS!!!!! Senator @VoteTimScott: “If you didn’t believe in miracles before Saturday—you better be believing right now…Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle—but an AMERICAN LION got back up on his feet, and he ROARRRRRRRRED…” pic.twitter.com/ZC4chenljX — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 16, 2024

“And our God, our God, still saves. He still delivers, and he still sets free,” the senator said. “Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet, and he roared!”

